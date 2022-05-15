Letter: How to improve the electorate?

I read with interest Mr. Huyten's, April 27 letter, entitled Blame. After reading the letter twice, I believe Mr. Huyten's letter made two points: 1) Mr. Biden was freely and fairly elected president and 2) a large number of voters lack critical thinking skills. I agree with Mr. Huyten on this.

Mr. Huyten goes on to state a "confederacy of fools" elected Mr. Biden president. The long term solution would be to improve our educational system. Again, I agree. What I see missing in his letter is his proposed short to mid-term solution to the problem. I would ask Mr. Huyten write a second letter outlining how he would improve the quality of the electorate.