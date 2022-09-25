Letter: How to oppose train merger

The proposed merger of the railroad companies that pass along our Mississippi River has the makings of an environmental disaster. The proposal includes almost three times as many trains; so the chances of a derailing and environmental disaster to our river will rise exponentially. The contents are flammable crude oil and could cause irreparable damage, along with the daily increase in sound and concentrated diesel air pollution. The increase in trains would delay any emergency vehicles getting across the tracks to save lives and, again, raise the probability of an increase in accidents. The Mississippi is a flyway for many birds and butterflies, guiding them on their paths of migration and Davenport is a winter nesting place for eagles. The increased sound would not only be sound pollution for humans; it would, most likely cause a disruption of these past patterns. Many people cross the tracks to enjoy many activities such as parks, music, festivals, the highest ranking minor league park in the Midwest, and a proposed destination playground along the river in Davenport. Families will not expose their children or themselves to this on-going pollution and possible accidents, no matter how wonderful these amenities. The companies have admitted Davenport would risk the most pollution, however, all people in this area will be in the path of a monumental disaster. Ask your elected officials, city and state what they are doing to stop this. Go to https:www.cp-kcsmergereis.com and https://www.change.org/p/stop-the-train-560c2c4a-b6ab-4425-a3e4-e3055a8e6c34