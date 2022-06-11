Letter: How to spell Uvalde

The ABC'S in UVALDE, Texas: A for Assault rifle, B for Background check, C for Caskets, D for Death of 19 kids and two teachers, E for Evasion by the gun lobby, F for Failure to control these weapons of war.
Kirk Scott-Craig
Davenport
The ABC'S in UVALDE, Texas: A for Assault rifle, B for Background check, C for Caskets, D for Death of 19 kids and two teachers, E for Evasion by the gun lobby, F for Failure to control these weapons of war.
Kirk Scott-Craig
Davenport
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
As a parent, retired teacher, and an honorably discharged infantry soldier, I am writing to you because of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, at Ro…
In 1977 a sign on a building I read "The gas war is over, gas won." That was the year gas went over $1 per gallon at the pump. Since that time…
On May 22, the Times published an op-ed by Don Tracy, chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, titled “Biden’s Trip Highlights Deep Problems…
I don't need to tell anyone that things in the good old U.S.A. ain't going all that great. Gas prices, the slap in the face at the grocery sto…
Return to morals in education
Without going into details, it is clear there were numerous failures in Uvalde Texas;
Responding to the editorial by John Donald O'Shea on May 29, I make the following observations:
Tonight (June 2) I read report after report of a shooting in a church parking lot in Ames. Two stories had the same last sentence: "Police say…
It amazes me that this historic Fire Station #5 is being left to deteriorate with no attempt to stop the water from causing irreparable to the…
The proliferation of deadly weapons in our country is now long, long past a “tipping point." Weapons of war should not be produced by private …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.