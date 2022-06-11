 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How to spell Uvalde

The ABC'S in UVALDE, Texas: A for Assault rifle, B for Background check, C for Caskets, D for Death of 19 kids and two teachers, E for Evasion by the gun lobby, F for Failure to control these weapons of war.

Kirk Scott-Craig

Davenport

