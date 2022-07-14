Letter: How to spend Iowa's surplus

Two choices: One, give a nontaxable check to everyone whose taxable income is below $75,000. Two, do the right thing put money toward road and bridge repairs (not any new ones), shore up the mental health system, match schools with lower incomes to match the schools with higher incomes, give $100 a month for six months to every person who owns a vehicle (limit once per person per month, regardless of how many vehicles they have). Plus there are several other areas where Iowa is below the halfway mark on things living in Iowa against other states!