Letter: How to spend Iowa's surplus



Here we go again! Iowa shows a surplus budget and now wishes to give tax breaks to the rich and businesses! Do it right!

Two choices: One, give a nontaxable check to everyone whose taxable income is below $75,000. Two, do the right thing put money toward road and bridge repairs (not any new ones), shore up the mental health system, match schools with lower incomes to match the schools with higher incomes, give $100 a month for six months to every person who owns a vehicle (limit once per person per month, regardless of how many vehicles they have). Plus there are several other areas where Iowa is below the halfway mark on things living in Iowa against other states!

Sad Iowa keeps electing officials who build up surplus and keep putting it towards the wrong places.

William McDonnell

Davenport

