Letter: How to win voters

Want my vote!

1)Don't tell me about your opponent-give me your resume.

2)Don't use your gender to buy votes-Ester Joy King came to our hunting banquet-inappropriately dressed, flirting her way thru the room-she announced if we wanted to hunt again-vote for her as the Democrats will take ALL your guns away.

3) Be respectful-during the Pritzker/Bailey debate, Bailey heckled, commented, and laughed hysterically as Pritzker responded to questions. The monitor 13 times asked him to stop-he laughed at her too!

4)Don't use God or your religion then turn around and lie and create hateful statements.

5) Don't claim to be a "Lifetime farmer" when in fact you have sat in DC & Springfield for years. My dad was a farmer who worked the land, his hand was calloused, rough & strong-don't ruin his legacy as you sit at a desk telling people what to do at your farm-that's NOT a farmer.

6) Know what you're talking about -The Safety Act will keep dangerous criminals in jail with no bail offered, the one-time offender and non-violent will not be jailed. As a person who lived it wearing black eyes & broken ribs, I know what happens when you let a violent person out on bail. The police have their hands tied when responding and no charges pressed as you lay there bloody and beaten-but the results are always worse. Orders of protection don't work. The dangerous criminals and gang members can always get bail money-let the judges decide who gets bail.

Debbie Layer

Milan

