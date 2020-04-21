Letter: How Trump operates
Letter: How Trump operates

I was reading "The Late Scholar" by Jill Paton Walsh and found this quote from a college professor: "I have spent many years teaching ... and I have observed a recurring phenomenon. That is that when invited to consider two sides of a controversy people are apt to give most weight to the position they have encountered, or have had put before them, first."

This seems to be how President Trump operates. Especially in regard to hydroxychloroquine. Can we get a Dr. Fauci briefing without hearing from the president?

Wes Demmon

DeWitt

