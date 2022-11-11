 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: How will the bison bridge work?

Where do the buffalo roam?

I am concerned. While some joyfully make plans to kidnap some American Bison from a western range and plunk them down (hopefully not by parachute) onto a deserted Iowa/Illinois bridge, high above the Mississippi River, I am filled with questions and concern for these creatures of God.

I believe the days of native buffalo roaming the open prairies of Iowa and Illinois have passed. I wonder if these big, burly beasts will be happy standing on a concrete structure 60 feet above the river. And if not, what if one would choose to end it all in a free-fall to the Mississippi? How tragic! I don’t recall buffalo seeking high places in nature. I believe it is goats that climb the highest structures they see just to look around up there. (I doubt tourists would get excited to see a bunch of goats gazing at the river.)

Where will they go in August or seek shelter when it’s 20 below in February? Will there be structures on the shores with food and water provided by the states? And, if so, why would the buffalo want to migrate to the other state? And if they do make the trek up the ramps to the bridge and the long walk to the other state, will they return? Will they need elevators?

I feel one important question should be answered before we go any further.

Why did the buffalo cross the bridge?

Seriously!

Jim Schaapveld

Muscatine

