Letter: How will we feed all of the people?

We are facing another problem far more important than the climate change.

The world's population of has gone over 8 billion. How are we going to feed them?

When cities and towns expand, they build on the out skirts of town. They are covering up thousands of acres of our good farm ground, with concrete, asphalt, roads and buildings each year. North Davenport and Bettendorf are prime examples of what is happening across the country. Now we also have solar and wind farms taking more ground out of production. Does this make sense to anyone?

At the same time, these cities and towns have thousands of empty buildings and vacant lots in their down town areas, that are put to no use. Examples: Rock Island tries to sell as many as 200 vacant lots this spring for as little as $1 a lot. We have a food shortage now and it will get worse as we continue to destroy our farm ground.

As a side note to the above. Man also has a big hand in the flooding we have. These millions of acres that are now covered up with concrete, asphalt and parking lots, used to be a place where heavy rain and snow melt could soak into the earth. Now the water has no place to go, except over the parking lots, into the streets and end up in our creeks, streams, and rivers. So then they over flow and flood. Some day, somebody might realize what we are doing to ourselves.

Ron Kopko

Cordova