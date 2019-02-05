I read the editorial "A Chilling Week" (Feb. 3) with interest this pleasantly balmy Sunday morning. Although, I was at times in agreement with some of your observations, I certainly do not agree with the overall premise that doom and gloom will befall all of us uninformed dolts.
If you know that humans are driving climate change, through our CO2 emissions, then you must also be aware that the United States is already the world's leader in reducing those emissions. Yet for you and other far- left radicals we have not done nearly enough.
As usual, you expect another big expensive government program implemented by the people you elect. And when they satisfy you enough on this topic they can move on to universal health care and income inequality. After reading that, I stole a look at page one and to my surprise it did not say Pravda, as I suspected it must. Somewhere, sometime, I would like a truly plausible explanation for how we pay for all of this nirvana without everybody being brought down to living a sub-standard life? But then, I guess there is your answer to income inequality. God help us all.
Stephen Stouffer
Davenport