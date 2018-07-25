What do we owe one another as citizens of the same state, Iowa?
What might be called the "Iowa Social Compact" — in effect, a contract that citizens enter into with each other — has been broken in recent years, and needs to be re-structured.
It’s often not enough for one group of citizens to place demands on other citizens for benefits. When reasonable, some type of consideration should be "paid back" to the community, in turn. Such transactions, when replicated by everyday citizens in multiple ways, make a social compact possible. Social policies based on these types of exchanges can provide us with a connectedness to each other and to our most fundamental beliefs.
Fred Hubbell has offered a substantive proposal to restore at least one critical part of the Iowa Social Compact; the opportunity to obtain a quality higher education at an affordable cost.
As proposed, Iowa citizens would underwrite costs of higher education opportunities to students. In return, such students would “pay back” the investments by agreeing to live in a part of the state, for a defined amount of time, in our rural communities, where they can make the largest immediate impact: .
It’s been more than half a century since Americans were inspired by a president to think about how they might contribute to the renewal of what might be called a national social compact: John F. Kennedy’s challenge at his inaugural address.
Fred Hubbell’s proposal to make higher education more affordable to Iowa students constitutes an important, yet modest, step in restoring the Iowa Social Compact to its rightful and necessary place.
James C. Larew
Iowa City
Editor's Note: Larew, was chief general counsel and chief of staff for former Gov. Chet Culver, a Democrat