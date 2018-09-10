There is only one candidate for governor that will address issues important to Iowans in a manner that serves all citizens’ interests – Fred Hubbell.
Gov. Reynolds’ tax plan imperils crucial services needed for working Iowans. It is fiscally irresponsible. In another recession, under the present tax and budget plan, Iowa will have no reserves to get us through it. Fred Hubbell has a plan that would reverse the tax cuts negative effects, be fair to all Iowans, and put us in the position to survive economic downturns.
Governor Reynolds’ policies have suppressed wages, taken away county and city control of policies, inhibited worker rights, and limited workplace protections. These policies have raised concerns from non-partisan organizations like the Iowa League of Cities and The Iowa Policy Project.
Funding for education keeps declining and public education continues to be significantly underfunded. Public education does not appear to be a Reynolds’ priority but it is a priority for Fred Hubbell.
Gov. Reynolds and the Republicans have created laws addressing non-existing problems - laws punishing sanctuary cities, voter ID requirement, repeal of collective bargaining – even when the majority of law enforcement, county auditors, managers and superintendents were against them. Fred Hubbell will listen to his constituents and support laws that assist these employees.
Gov. Reynolds unapologetically supports President Trump – a racist, bigot, a dishonest and disrespectful man. His policies, like his language, are harmful to our country. Good leaders cannot support Donald Trump. Vote Fred Hubbell for governor.
Ida Weibel
Long Grove