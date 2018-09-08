Iowa’s switch to privatized Medicaid — instigated under former Gov. Branstad and adopted by Gov. Reynolds — is a disaster, resulting in real harm to our state’s most vulnerable: the elderly, children, and disabled.
In 2016, our fee-for-service Medicaid system was replaced with a‘managed care strategy, administered by three for-profit private insurance companies. As a result, many enrollees experienced reduced or denied services, and payments to health care providers were often denied or delayed. All three companies reported losses in excess of $100 million in the first year of operation. AmeriHealth sustained the greatest loss ($300 million) and dropped out of the market, which left two companies operating Medicaid: Amerigroup and United Healthcare. Then Amerigroup announced it no longer would accept new members, leaving only one available insurer until next year, when Iowa Total Care, which has a history of multimillion-dollar penalties, will launch its Medicare work in Iowa.
Fred Hubbell wants to disinherit privatized Medicaid and return to a state-run system that insures all Iowans access to quality, affordable health care. He has traveled the state, listening to citizens’ concerns, while Gov. Reynolds sticks with the failed managed care system and obfuscates about purported savings. Beyond a doubt a Governor Hubbell will tackle this problem head on, using evidence-based models that have succeeded in providing effective, cost-saving health care. His leadership and oversight for this complex program will protect Iowa’s disabled and economically disadvantaged.
Heide Larson
LeClaire