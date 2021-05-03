Letter: Human rights for all

Have you thought about how we humanize animals in the way we treat our pets? Yet we can read about and see enormous suffering by humans on television and not be seriously affected, because our brain defends us. And it must: Very sensitive humans have gone mad because their minds couldn’t endure so much suffering.

Over the centuries tyrants have taken advantage of this trait by turning one kind of human against another, by dehumanizing the perceived enemy. Hitler, Mao, Stalin and many others did it; now Donald Trump has done it. "Oh, he’s not that bad," you may be thinking. I agree; he’s not quite that bad, but he is following in their footsteps. He has attacked the disabled, reporters, newspapers, television stations, Muslims, Iowans, children, Blacks, Asians, women, prisoners-of-war, Puerto Ricans, Mexicans and many more. Now Republicans across the nation are following in his steps, as demonstrated by our governor’s refusal to take in innocent children badly in need of help. (Sen. Chuck Grassley supported her by saying Iowa does not have the necessary resources. He may be right about that when we consider how long our state has endured Republican parsimony.)