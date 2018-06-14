June 20 is World Refugee Day. What is the definition of a refugee? According to the United Nations High Command for Refugees, a refugee is defined as "a person who has a well-founded fear of persecution based on such issues as race, religion, political opinion, education or social class and lives outside the boundary of their country of origin."
Today, it is estimated there are 16.7 million refugees in the world living mostly in nearby countries. Refugees are living with the care of others and hope for a better life. The United States has been reducing the number of refugees allowed to enter this country in recent years.
Refugees are vulnerable to those who take advantage of their desperation, including human traffickers. This leaves them at the whim of the person who "buys" them for their own pleasure. Attacking Trafficking is a local faith-based organization dedicated to end human trafficking and offer hope and healing for survivors. You are invited to join #StopRefugeeTrafficking on June 20 in an effort to stop human trafficking and share your concern with our elected officials.
Nora Dvorak
Davenport