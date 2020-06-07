Letter: Humble and kind
topical

Letter: Humble and kind

{{featured_button_text}}

Humble and kind are the words I use to describe the frontline workers. The doctors and nurses treat their patients with tender, loving care. They are the ones who hold the hand of a dying patient, because their loved ones can not be there. They are humble because they do this difficult and stressful work not for praise, but because it is their calling to do all they can to save lives.

All the other people who work so we can stay safe. These are the clerks, deliverymen, postmen, paperboys and garbagemen. They are kind because they wear the masks even if some people don't. They do it not just for pay but because they truly want to do their part.

So if these people (who I'd love to give a hug can do so much. Why can't we wear masks and stay six feet apart. Isn't that being humble and kind?

Sharon Dewulf

Colona

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A comparison

  • Updated

The cumulative population of these fourteen European countries mirrors that of the United States: United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, Fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News