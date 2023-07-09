If you stand in front of the Supreme Court Building you will read the words, Equal Justice Under the Law. Sadly that's not true in the good old USA.

Hunter Biden lied on the ATF form and purchased a handgun and only got a, you naughty little boy, from the DOJ after months of investigations, Here in Davenport a man lied on the ATF form and was promptly arrested and could spend the next five years of his life behind bars, plus he never got the gun.

I believe a class action suit should be filed on behalf of all those that have been charged with lying to the ATF on any form to purchase a firearm. After all, we need to make sure we have equal justice.

Richard E. Bracker

Davenport