Letter: Hunter's laptop
Letter: Hunter's laptop

In response to Fred Ruedy’s “Why Not?” letter to the editor questioning the need for an inquiry into the very real and widely witnessed January attack on our Capitol versus the lack of inquiry into allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop: Hello! Who died because of Hunter Biden’s laptop? Did his laptop lead to the death of five U.S. citizens? Did his laptop cause physical damage to government property?

Call me naïve, but five human beings lost their lives. Five families will live the rest of their lives in anguish and heartache because of a real and violent attack. I think it is a travesty that the families who are forever changed will see no justice for their lost loved ones and our government should be ashamed of themselves for forgetting them.

Lisa Tank

DeWitt

