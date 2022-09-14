 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hy-Vee CEO misses the mark

Scott Fitzgerald is credited with saying, ”the rich are different than you and me.” The recent full page ad in your newspaper certainly reinforces that pronouncement. Mr. Edeker’s concern about our “financial stress” and his solution, reduce the cost of their annual membership magnifies the difference.

It will interesting to see if Hy-Vee’s profit for 2022 increases at the rate of inflation. Many of the products currently on the shelf have shown 20-40% increase from previous years.

In closing I suggest he take a close hard look at the real world and see how the 99% are faring.

We’ve been customers at Hy-Vee since their arrival in the QCA and being the parents of four active children we spent a fair share of our income in past years. “Teenagers are bottomless pits.”

Fortunately, there are more options and now as Seniors on fixed income we are making the shift to those options.

Rob Fiedler

Davenport

