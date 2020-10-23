Letter: Hypocrisy and corruption

I doubt I am the only one who is exhausted by the financial and political corruption of the current Republican Party. As the saying goes, I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. Given what they did to block Merrick Garland’s nomination four years ago, the current Supreme Court nomination process in Washington is so cynical that Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham aren’t even trying to cover up their hypocrisy.

Meanwhile, back home here in Illinois, we’ve got our own corrupt battle for a Supreme Court seat. Dumpster-loads of money are being poured into an effort to oust a truly decent state Supreme Court justice, Tom Kilbride. Why? Once again, the 1% is trying to buy their way into office to push an extreme agenda. There’s not much we can do here in Illinois to stop Mitch and Lindsey, but here at home we can put an end to this kind of corruption. Vote to retain Justice Tom Kilbride.