Letter: Hypocrisy

I read Scott County Board of Supervisors member Ken Croken's letter to the editor with amazement on April 21.

Croken takes offense to our governor's comments concerning the crisis concerning illegal immigration at our border with Mexico, calling her indifferent to the pain of the children.

Where has Croken been? Does he realize that our president put Vice President Kamala Harris (who, when she was a senator, compared our ICE employees to the KKK), in charge of the border crisis back on March 24, and to date, has yet to visit the border and says she has no plans to do so?

Does Croken realize this administration has enforced a media blackout at the border, and our new border czar has yet to hold a news conference about the crisis? Kamala Harris was very good at complaining, but doesn't seem very good at doing.

Supervisor Croken claimed in his letter that Governor Kim Reynolds is using the illegal border crossing crisis to embarrass President Biden, while Croken is attempting to do the exact same thing to our governor. That is called hypocrisy and, to use your language, shame on you, Supervisor Croken.

Al Pawloski

Long Grove

