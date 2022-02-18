 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hypocrisy

Letters to the editor

This week in radical right-wing news, two Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would require the state to adopt standards for a course on the Bible. Last week, they were discussing jailing teachers for offering "inappropriate" materials, and now Republicans want public schools teaching a tome that contains some of the most obscene passages in literature.

A thorough reading would offer any teenager vivid tales of adultery, incest, rape, slavery, infanticide, human sacrifice, abortion, prostitution and graphic violence. The obvious hypocrisy is almost laughable at this point. But the smart people of Iowa will not be fooled by the radical right’s attempts to distract us from their real agenda: defunding public schools, tax-breaks for the wealthy, and making voting more difficult. The Republicans’ constant and extravagant slight-of-hand is getting out-of-hand.

Debra Zupke

Bettendorf

