Letter: Hypocrisy

I read several letters in the Dec. 21 newspaper regarding the desire for a full recount in the Hart/Miller-Meeks election.
I guess my question would be: If Miller-Meeks lost by six votes and was demanding a full hand recount, would many of the same 'defenders of democracy' who are writing want Miller-Meeks to have a recount? My guess is that their answer would be: "No. The people have spoken."
Utter hypocrisy.
I guess Hart and the Democrats in Iowa just need to keep recounting until they find, borrow or steal seven more votes. Remember, everyone: Republicans wanting recounts equals "stealing an election." Democrats wanting recounts equals "making sure everyone has a voice."
What garbage.
John Crist
Rock Island