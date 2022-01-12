 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Hypocritical
Being a Democrat, and therefore a liberal, I find myself confounded by what I see as the hypocritical point of view Republicans have toward two different subjects, but that are still related: abortion rights and the coronavirus.

The Republicans' strong stance for saving the unborn is a mainstay of their policy, saying in effect no woman has the right to decide what she desires to do with her body. Yet, their point of view is the same woman should have the right to refuse a coronavirus shot because it is her body.

The fact that by refusing the shot, she has the right to die if she sees fit, should be her choice. However, this same woman has no right to endanger innocent people she will come in contact with, and cause in effect their death. Should such a death occur because of her, she would be judged in heaven by the same judge that Republicans and Catholics would expect of a woman who aborts, and the same consequences would apply.

Stanley Schwenn

Davenport

