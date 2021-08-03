Letter: Hypocritical

Removing the statues of historic people from the Washington, D.C., landscape by the Democrats is hypocritical because it was their political forefathers who were against freeing the slaves. It was Thomas Jefferson, a Democratic plantation owner and slave owner, and many others like him, that refused to let go.
The Republicans freed the slaves. Look it up. Do your own search and enlighten yourself. President Lincoln, a Republican, spearheaded the movement. This is just another attempt by [them] to stir up dissension between races again. I wrote a similar article a few years back that stated these same facts.
Ron Camper
Port Byron