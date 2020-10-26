Letter: I am scared

I am scared.

President Donald Trump said, "the only way we're going to lose this election is if the election is rigged."

Never before has a president not acknowledged that their opponent can get more legitimate votes and they can lose the election.

There are militias and individuals in the U.S. with military weapons who believe that Trump cannot lose. They plan to right that wrong on Nov. 4 if the president does not get more votes. The Proud Boys have their marching orders: "Stand back and stand by."

Russia is exploiting this anger and division through social media. They are promoting a new civil war in the U.S. because it benefits them that we fight each other, not them.

Republicans can deescalate by standing up for the integrity of the election and refuting the president’s words.

America is a powder keg. Trump has lit the fuse. Russians are fanning the flames. Only Republicans can extinguish the flame and defuse the bomb. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, now is the time to stand for country over party. Will they?

I am scared and I am not alone.

Paul Dobroski

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0