Letter: I beg you

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

My wife is in memory care, and they have been on lockdown since March 15.

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

I have not been able to touch or hug or kiss my wife since the lockdown.

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

There are thousands in the Quad Cities that are on lockdown and millions nationwide.

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

The top three infectious disease doctors and others say that if we all wear a face covering/mask, we can beat this COVID-19 virus in four to six weeks.

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

Do this one selfless act, if not for yourself then do it for my wife and others.

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!

Bill Elder

Milan

