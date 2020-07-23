Letter: I beg you

I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
My wife is in memory care, and they have been on lockdown since March 15.
I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
I have not been able to touch or hug or kiss my wife since the lockdown.
I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
There are thousands in the Quad Cities that are on lockdown and millions nationwide.
I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
The top three infectious disease doctors and others say that if we all wear a face covering/mask, we can beat this COVID-19 virus in four to six weeks.
I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
Do this one selfless act, if not for yourself then do it for my wife and others.
I beg you to please wear a face covering/mask!
Bill Elder
Milan
