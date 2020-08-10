Letter: I have worth

I was thoroughly disgusted to read that "quarantine fatigue" is putting myself at risk for the COVID-19 virus. By some unknown standard, I am beyond elderly and therefore more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. Luckily, I do not have any heart issues and am not diabetic or overweight so I may survive the virus, but I would be very sick.

I may be old, but I believe I have worth both to my family and my community and I resent the spoiled brats who disregard the consequences of their partying and drinking.

Since Channel 12 became Iowa PBS, the programming has improved by leaps and bounds. Heaven forbid they might learn something! I also have a list of good books that would go well with a glass of wine or a bottle of beer. Grow up!

Kathleen Doyle

Coal Valley

