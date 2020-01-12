Letter: I'm caucusing for Klobuchar

In the New York Times, back in 2008, Amy Klobuchar was mentioned as the woman who just might be president someday. Amy Klobuchar says she can take on Trump and win. In an Atlantic article, the writer said Klobuchar seemed to be telegraphing to Iowa voters this message: "Can you imagine any of these other presidential candidates successfully going up against Trump?”

She admits she was a "tough boss" who has "pushed people too hard." However, she said she has very high expectations. "I’ve asked my staff to meet those same expectations," she's said.

She does not have to be trained for president as she has been in the Senate over 12 years. She has passed more legislation than any other senator. She is a progressive and knows how to get things done.

An April 2019 Morning Consult poll found Klobuchar to be the third most popular sitting senator. She is a consistent, big winner in Minnesota, a state that has gotten more competitive. She argues Democrats can win back Midwestern voters who seem to have been forgotten in past elections.

She has the right experience, is the right age, is popular, gets things done, lives her values, is tough and will beat Donald Trump. Please caucus for Amy Klobuchar.

Joel Wells

Iowa City

