I am afraid. I am scared.
I see the weather, the political and world news. Climate and weather is changing. Ordinary people are changing. Countries and states are changing to help save our resources and planet.
What is Iowa doing? I see our legislature continuing to either pass laws that ignore the issues or actively creating legislation to harm our resources.
I am so scared that I did something I have never done before. Just maybe the governor is unaware of the issues, so I sent Gov. Reynolds a short email, asking her to veto HF669 and SF583. These bills would gut Iowa's long-standing net metering and locally-owned renewable energy policy.
If passed, locally-owned renewable energy will be even more difficult to achieve. And we know this is key to building a safer climate future for us and future generations.
The governor's response: "Thank you for contacting the Office of Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg. Your input is essential as we continue to work on your behalf. The governor does not make a decision to sign or veto a specific bill until the final version reaches her desk, as bills can change significantly throughout the legislative process. Sincerely, Office of the Governor."
So I got my answer: No leadership. No communicating with the legislature to act. Just ignore; "If anything comes across her desk, then the governor will do something."
Not a way to lead.
So I continue to be afraid and scared.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City