Letter: I prefer clean air

Davenport is planning to increase its carbon footprint downtown and spend well over a million dollars in taxes to do it. With the one-ways, I can drive from west to east, or east to west, by following the speed of the synchronized lights without one stop. And to the point of synchronized lights, they are not set for 90 miles per hour, as it was so poorly stated by one trying to sway the City Council.
That money would be better spent on replacing the bridge on Elm Street that has been closed for years now.
If I lived in downtown Davenport, I would prefer clean air over stop-and-go traffic.
Richard E. Bracker
Davenport
