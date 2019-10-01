Mike Matson has been my neighbor and friend for the past 16 years. Our kids grew up together, we've attended gatherings at each other's homes, attended Hawkeye football games and had a lot of conversations on a wide range of topics in our driveways. I know Mike well, and I know he will be a great mayor for the City of Davenport.
Mike is a terrific listener, a problem solver and he truly loves Davenport. I've seen it in our interactions and in his work as an educator, alderman and veteran. He is a tireless worker who is willing to listen to your concerns. If he doesn't know the answer, he'll tell you he doesn't know and then work to get the answer.
I trust Mike and know that he is a man of his word. He is a loyal friend, a great family man and someone I truly admire. These characteristics, along with his proven leadership in the community and his vision for Davenport make him the candidate that I support, and I would be proud to have him represent our city.
Doug Beasley
Davenport