Letter: I understand
Letter: I understand

I say this to all the scalawags who refuse to get vaccinated for protection from the COVID-19 epidemic. I understand where you are coming from.

Every day I have to surrender my God-given rights to the Iowa motor vehicle department that forces me get a license to drive my car by proving I am capable, forces me to buy insurance, denies my right to drive on whatever side of the road I choose, limits my right to decide how fast I drive and taxes the [expletive] out of me to build and maintain roads and highways for people I don’t know and for streets I will never drive on.

Yes ma’am and sir, I understand it’s not a question of doing something for the common good, it’s about the government telling you what to do.

Good luck, I hope you can find a hospital bed when you need one.

Larry d’Autremont

Davenport

