Donald Trump said recently that if he were impeached, “the market would crash" and every body would hurt badly. The source for this comment was from his own self inflated ego.
Trump said he would "drain the swamp." Most of the drainage has been his own appointments, either by convictions or voluntary exits.
Trump said he would "make America great again." So far, he has alienated some of our most trusted allies, including Britain, France, Germany and Canada. We always were greatly trusted before he came to power.
The Mexicans coming into this country are committing murders, they are "all murders," Trump said. There are more murders committed by American citizens than there are by Mexicans.
“The greatest tax correction” that has been ever made, will make everyone benefit, Trump said. I am not a millionaire or billionaire, so I guess that doesn’t apply to me.
“He’s a good man,” Trump said of a former adviser. He was found guilty and convicted of various money issues.
By the way, I did vote for Trump, but I am not proud of that fact.
Ralph E. Bennett
Davenport