As a proud graduate and retired teacher of the Davenport School District, I want to continue my involvement and support for our public schools by running for the Davenport School Board and to help lead it forward in a way that serves all students.
The problems cited by the Iowa Department of Education are a wake-up call for the district. I will make sure students are prepared to lead productive lives whether they go to college or enter the work force.
Our schools need to give students more opportunities to discover their passion and develop marketable skills; we need to restore trust in the areas of finance and special education. The district needs to balance the budget while keeping student learning a top priority.
If you trust me with your vote, you can be sure I will demand the best deal for any property we sell or purchases we make. Teachers should be the last fired when cuts need to be made.
You have free articles remaining.
I have the experience and skills to provide local oversight for our special education programs to make sure all laws are followed and students receive the education they deserve and parents are informed. Communication will also be my priority.
Having taught in the Davenport district for over 32 years, I know there is a lot of great teaching and learning going on, and I want to make sure that this great teaching and student achievement is recognized. Please support me for Davenport School Board.
Karen Kline-Jerome
Davenport