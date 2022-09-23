 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: I welcome the comics changes

Letters logo

Thank you for taking away such mindless cartoons as Dilbert, Rhymes with Orange, and Macanudo and replacing them with intelligent, thought provoking cartoons such as Luann and Phoebe and her Unicorn. Good job!

Barbara Arpy

Moline

