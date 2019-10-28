To my fellow Davenport and 6th Ward residents, my name is Ben Jogben, and I urge you to vote for me on Nov. 5. I am a lifelong Davenport resident, who desires to represent you on the council in order to ensure Davenport is a great city in which to live.
My desires as a council member are to ensure the council is working to: protect neighborhoods, address all facets of public safety, efficiently address the aging infrastructure and protect our vital downtown/riverfront investments.
As I have been campaigning door to door, I hear multiple residents clamor for the city to focus on these same issues. Therefore, I look to be a vocal, and influential, extension of the 6th Ward's needs.
Furthermore, I have a desire to enhance the communication to the residents of the 6th Ward, utilizing electronic communications to push information regarding: the actions of the council, projects within the ward/city, concerns of fellow residents and when ward meetings will occur.
I will work hard to make sure no voicemail or email is left unanswered, and that I work with you to achieve resolution of your issue.
Lastly, to all of those with whom I have visited so far, I thank you for the kind words and support. For those I am continuing my work to reach, to earn your vote, I look forward to our conversation.
Please vote for me on Nov. 5.
Benjamin Jobgen
Davenport