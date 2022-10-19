Letter: I will vote for Newton

I am voting for Jazmin Newton for Scott Co. Supervisor for several reasons. The first reason is that although Davenport makes up 101,000 of the 174,000 Scott Co. residents, we are underrepresented with only having one person representing us on the county board and that person has resigned to run for state representative. More than 50% of the County tax dollars come from Davenport taxpayers and we deserve to have a say in how those dollars are spent.

Jazmin has shown by her leadership in Davenport organizations that she will represent us well. Jazmin looks beyond her own self-interest and listens to the needs of the people in her decision making. Another reason to vote for Jazmin is because she is a woman and woman have always been underrepresented in county office. It is time to change that. Lastly, I have known Jazmin for years and she is a good, honest person, a great wife and mother, and a good friend to many. A person who can be counted on to care for others. I am asking you regardless of your party affiliation to vote for Jazmin, because she won’t allow party politics to enter into her decisions. She has earned your vote.