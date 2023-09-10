When I cast my vote, it is for the person that I believe will be most likely to agree with me on issues I care about. For this reason, I will vote for Ken Croken for mayor.

I am concerned about the increasing food insecurity we are seeing in Davenport as well as the increasing number of people who can’t find affordable housing for their families. KWQC recently reported a 75% increase in food bank assistance. Forty-four percent of those are children who are going hungry. Rents and utilities continue to rise, yet we are not spending even a small percent on these needs. We are instead putting our money into yet another new park and rehabilitation of others.

I am having a hard time looking at the rehabilitation of 8 parks and building and yet another new park on the river front when we have children that are going hungry and don’t have a roof over their heads. This seems like a frivolous way to spend money.

Another important issue is transparency in government. The city of Davenport is sorely lacking in transparency in my opinion. This has never been as evident as the way the building collapse has been handled. Sadly, three people died, and another had an amputation under the worst circumstances imaginable. Could this have been avoided? I think so. Lawsuits will show the truth we should have had from city officials from the beginning.

I for one am ready for change. I vote Ken Croken.

Loxi Hopkins

Davenport