I’m not willing to take Donald Trump’s word that the Mueller report clears him of any wrongdoing. I’m eager to read the report myself so I can see the answer to these questions:
Why did Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort give analytical polling data to Russian spy Konstantin Kilimnik in 2016?
Why did Manafort engage in obstruction of justice and witness tampering?
Why did Trump’s disgraced National Security Adviser Michael Flynn talk to the Russian ambassador about lifting sanctions before Trump took office – and then lie about it?
Why did Donald Trump lie about his business negotiations over a possible Trump Tower in Moscow?
Why did Jared Kushner, Paul Manafort and Donald Trump Jr. meet with a Russian official in Trump Tower and then lie about it?
Why did Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, lie to Congress about his contacts with Russia during the campaign?
Why did Trump change the Republican Party platform to be more favorable toward Russia?
Why did Jared Kushner lie on his national security application about his contacts with Russia?
Why did Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, lie to the FBI about the campaign’s ties to Russia?
Why did the Trump campaign have over 100 different contacts with Russia?
And finally, why was Donald Trump in such a white-hot panic about the Mueller investigation for the past two years?
Jeff Brammann
LeClaire