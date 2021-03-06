 Skip to main content
Letter: I wonder
Letter: I wonder

If walls and fences don’t work to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, what are we doing building walls and fences in Washington, D.C.? Do the walls and fences in Washington, D.C., keep violent MS-13 gang members out of the U.S.?

I wonder.

Why is the White House considering anyone wanting to fly in this country needs a Covid test before travel, yet thousands at the border are set to be allowed in without testing? Should I maybe forego my Covid vaccine so one of the new immigrants can have it?

I wonder.

After our second round of the Covid vaccine we can still be a silent carrier of measles, mumps, rubella, rabies, tuberculosis, pertussis, HIV/AIDS, Ebola, diphtheria, herpes, Hepatitis A, B and C, gonorrhea, syphilis, pneumonia, typhoid fever, Avian flu, MRSA, seasonal flu, nasal congestion, the common cold, and oh yes, Covid.

To stay safe from all those viruses and germs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you wash your hands, maintain your distance, wear a double mask, no hugs or kisses ever, and definitely never any sexual relations.

I can't wait to see the couple on a first date that heeds all those precautions. It makes me wonder if there will be a second date?

Les Shields

Clinton

