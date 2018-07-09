Children have been locked up in cages by our government at the Mexican border, but the story presented to you is anything but the truth. Obama's solution to the 2014 wave of illegal immigrants from Central America was to cage mothers with children in detention centers. The administration also had a program that fast-tracked the deportation of toddlers and families often times without lawyers. Recently pictures of immigrant children in cages from the Obama Administration were being passed off as from the Trump Administration.
A Senate investigation found that the Obama Administration failed to protect thousands of Central American children, leaving them vulnerable to traffickers and abuses at the hands of government approved caretakers. Eighty percent of illegal minors arrive in the U.S. alone or without a parent.
Illegals bring in 80 percent of the illegal drugs crossing our border. Immigration and custom enforcement agents are taking down rapist, murders, gun runners, drug dealers and gang members. Communities across our nation are safer thanks to ICE even though many city officials are forbidding their police force from cooperating with it.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport