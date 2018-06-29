Wednesday's coverage of the federal court hearing for five immigrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody was poor reporting. The headline, pictures and reporting infer Munoz and Lopez failed to appear of their own volition – reinforcing President Trump’s stereotype.
I had to go to page 13 to learn Munoz and Lopez are inmates at the Hardin County Jail. This wasn’t a case of immigrants disappearing into the general population. Instead, this was a case of a failure of the U.S. Attorney’s office to notify ICE of the hearing.
U.S. Attorney Ashley Corkery’s request for Judge Stephen Jackson to issue warrants for failure to appear was ludicrous, illustrating the lack of communication and coordination between federal agencies. That’s the real story. This microcosm reflects the macrocosm of the mess the Trump Administration is making of immigration.
Mary Orr
Davenport