Alexander Haig said, "let them protest all they want, as long as they pay their taxes."

Maybe the citizens should stop paying taxes since our politicians and aldermen don't pay attention to us anyway.

This was an excerpt of my presentation of the city council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22. Both council chambers were full of people opposed to the proposed garbage transfer station by the airport. I proclaimed in my speech that it doesn't matter how much you protest or scream, the local "fathers" don't care. As George Carlin said so exquisitely "they don't care about you at all, at all?"

The city dutifully bowed to corporate interests and passed the "trans loading" facility proposal, with flat tires, papers flying in the breeze, and smelly trucks and road degradation to follow. (Isn't government wonderful?)

Anyone who becomes an "alderman" AKA, order follower, is expected to surrender to the "carrot and stick" phenomenon or risk their position and the perks that come with it, if you don’t roll with the flow and vote accordingly.

On another note, kudos to the River City Reader, John and Nisha Whitehead for their excellent article on the coming police state and the gulag type society we are headed for. Any dissident will be labeled insane (ie. Not vaccinated) and could be incarcerated and thrown into room 101 (1984). I'd rather vote for Peewee Herman than the class of clowns we have currently or the proposed electors running for office now, but that's "Just my opinion."

Tom Keith

Moline