There is a lot of talk among Democrats about which presidential candidate is most electable. The idea of electability is empty. It is like students taking a test, and no one knows the answer so they all look around to see what other students are writing. Finally someone fills in the answer that seems the most obvious and everyone copies off of them.
When we believe in democracy, we trust people to be informed and consult their conscience when voting. Considering electability means we are just placing a bet. In the US tradition of philosophy there are figures like Henry David Thoreau and Martin Luther King reminding us that democracy is not a matter of following what we think the crowd likes, or what we think is safest or most “pragmatic,” but rather what we think is right.
For example, I don’t agree with much from Pete Buttigieg, but I have no respect for those who do agree with him, but think that a gay man is not electable. I also have no respect for those who do not agree with Joe Biden, but support him because they believe he is the most electable.
I support Tulsi Gabbard because I believe that she, more than most, is following her conscience. That means challenging things like the military-industrial complex, which most other candidates are not willing to do. In a war-saturated culture, even questioning U.S. involvement in foreign wars is risky. Gabbard takes that risk and earns my support.
Tadd Ruetenik
Davenport