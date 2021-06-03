Letter: Ideas for NorthPark

How about developing a city within the city at NorthPark Mall? When I grew up in the Chicago area we had a mall - Oakbrook Mall that was an outdoor mall with ponds and bridges, shade trees, and benches. That mall remains popular today.

Redevelop a few of the big box stores into condos or apartments. Take off the roof and take out a few of the stores here and there. Have a central park area with trees and greenery. Add a grocery store/pharmacy, a medical clinic, a satellite post office, and a dog park.