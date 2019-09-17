As a former juvenile probation officer and Scott County resident of 64 years, I wish you would mention the judges' names in the criminal cases the Quad-City Times follows. I believe that would give the voters more information for who we retain — or "not."
Many of the criminal sentences in violent cases are ludicrous (i.e., way too light.) I’ve been following many the last couple years, and it seems there’s a violent revolving door leaving the residents of Scott County more than a little vulnerable. Please start identifying the judges after sentencing. Thank you.
Rick Hoeksema
LeClaire