Some community leaders are apparently ignorant of aesthetics. They want to leave part of the old bridge so that they can develop a pier for profit. Seriously? Maintaining (at taxpayer cost) an aging, rusty eyesore that detracts from the beauty of a new bridge is idiocy. These opportunistic businessmen would draw a mustache on the Mona Lisa if there was an extra buck in it. This kind of thinking is stupid and laughable. Just say no, Quad Cities.