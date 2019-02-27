President Trump never would have had to worry about putting up a wall along the Mexican border if the Texans who fought at the Alamo thought of it first. A wall would have kept Santa Anna out of Texas. Sam Houston would not have had to raise an army to fight Santa Anna. There would not have been a battle at the Alamo.
Today a wall would be in place to keep people from crossing the border illegally from Mexico.
The thirteen members of the Continental Congress should have built a wall along the Atlantic Ocean. King George should have been informed in the Declaration of Independence that a wall had been built to keep his army out of the colonies. Up to three lanterns could have been put in the window to warn Paul Revere. One by land, two by sea and three, King George's army is coming over the walls.
Who knows how the Civil War between the states would have come out if the South had built a wall dividing the North from the South. General Robert E. Lee should have made a suggestion to build a wall before the South started the secession of states. The South would remain on one side of the wall and the North on the other.
There would not have been a battle cry, "Remember the Alamo." Paul Revere could have taken the night off. Ulysses S. Grant may not have been known as a popular general.
David Dorris
Davenport