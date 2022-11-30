Letter: If only we had a courthouse large enough

Save Our Courthouse SATIRE:

This is a crime of passion including a well-meaning band of landmark preservationists, and community-minded citizens. Then there’s the defendants, the Rock Island County board members and a former Judge. Don’t forget the neglected gallery of county citizens whose opinions don’t matter.

We’re not talking mere civil cases such as small claims. The board is complicit and over the past 4 years, has been asked repeatedly to reconsider their 2019 decision to demolish our 1897 courthouse. Go ahead, sequester all that history, 125 years, away in the also maintenance-neglected, county building. What good is that?

Why, it’s criminal, pre-meditated murder. Why aren’t there large enough courtrooms in the brand-new Justice Center? Shouldn’t the powers-that-be have planned, communicated and spent better?

This isn’t merely a crime involving violence, they are throwing away $6 million in existing Bedford-Indiana limestone walls and foundation. This amount doesn’t include the four priceless terrazzo floors. To clear the rubble for a park “dedicated to our cherished fallen heroes” would cost another cool million. We don’t take care of the existing monuments, now!

One would think we had millions to throw away. I keep forgetting, we built Hope Creek for $24 million, and to-date paid only $5 million. The board sold it for a whopping $4 million and we’re still saddled owing $15 million. Spin that nightmare!

Only if we had a courthouse large enough to hear this case. Unfortunately, justice is seriously lacking in Rock Island County.

Greg Moroni

Rock Island

Courthouse Revitalization Committee member