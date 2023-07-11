According to a March 2023 Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 61% of Iowa adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Gov. Reynolds is continuing her fight to outlaw abortion. She says, "Iowa voters and lawmakers will not rest until the unborn are protected by law."

Obviously, she is not listening to Iowa voters. People want and deserve the right to make their own personal and private decisions about pregnancy without politicians interfering. As a Catholic woman, abortion may not be what I would choose, but I do not have the right to tell another woman what to do. And neither does Gov. Reynolds nor the Iowa legislature. Please, please, please write, call, email your Iowa legislators and tell them to vote against any further abortion restrictions. If we stay silent, we will lose our rights. The main phone number for the House is 515-281-3221 and Senate is 515-281-3371.